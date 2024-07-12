IIT Guwahati To Celebrate 26th Convocation On 14th July 2024

NET Web Desk

Assam, July 12: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati will celebrate its Twenty-Sixth Convocation on Sunday, 14th July 2024, with Padma Shri awardee Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, as the Chief Guest.

Speaking about the 26th Convocation event at IIT Guwahati, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “This milestone reflects IIT Guwahati’s steadfast commitment to academic excellence and cutting-edge research. We take immense pride in our graduates, who continually showcase their dedication to progressing science and technology. As we honor the accomplishments of the Class of 2024, we eagerly anticipate their future contributions to society and the global scientific community.”

A key highlight of this year’s Convocation event will be the graduation of the first batches from multiple programs, including:

• MBA

• MA in Liberal Arts

• MDes in Electronic Product Design

• M Tech in Bioengineering

• M Tech in Biomedical Science and Engineering

• MS(R) in Polymer Science and Technology

• First PhD student in the Joint PhD program in Food Science and Technology with Gifu University

From its first convocation in 1999, where 63 students graduated, IIT Guwahati has reached remarkable milestones. In 2024, the Institute will award 2145 degrees to its graduating class, including 932 in Undergraduate programs, 938 in Postgraduate programs, and 275 in PhD programs, underscoring its commitment to advancing science and technology through knowledge enhancement and cutting-edge research. The total number of female students graduating this year is 468.

Over the past 25 years, more than 22,600 students have been conferred degrees at IIT Guwahati.

A total of 4 Gold Medals, including the President’s Gold Medal, the Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and the Governor of Assam Gold Medals for both undergraduate and postgraduate categories, will be conferred during the 26th Convocation event. Additionally, 16 Silver Medals will be awarded to the top performers in each discipline of BTech, BDes, MA, MSc, and MBA programs. There will also be 14 Best PhD Thesis Awards and 14 Best Master’s Thesis Awards, recognizing outstanding research across all disciplines.