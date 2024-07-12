In A First, Judge From Manipur N Kotiswar Singh Recommended For Elevation To Supreme Court

NET Web Desk

New Delhi, 12 July: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of two senior high court judges, Justice N.Kotiswar Singh and Justice R Mahadevan, to the apex court. If approved, Justice Kotiswar Singh would become the first individual from Manipur to serve the Supreme Court.

Justice Singh, currently the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and Justice Mahadevan, acting chief justice at the Madras High Court, have been nominated for the prestigious positions.

Born on March 1, 1963, in Imphal, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh is the son of former Gauhati High Court judge, Justice N Ibotombi Singh.

Justice Mahadevan, born on June 10, 1963, completed his law degree at Madras Law College and has extensive experience in civil, criminal, and writ fields, specializing in indirect taxes, customs, and Central Excise matters. He has been a judge at the Madras High Court since 2013.

The recommendations were made by the Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.