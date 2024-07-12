Manipur: DMU “Collapse” Due To Interference By State Executive: MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 12: MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam condemned the deteriorating condition of Dhanamanjuri University (DMU) due to state executive interference, in a press conference held at his residence today. He emphasized the critical need for university autonomy.

Dr. Bimol Akoijam highlighted the long-standing vacancies in key administrative positions, including the Vice Chancellor and Registrar. He attributed these vacancies to neglect by state authorities, which has jeopardized the academic futures of many students. The failure to declare examination results has prevented students from pursuing higher studies at other institutions.

“Many students are qualified in the CUET PG and PhD entrance examinations, but they couldn’t enroll in other universities as examination results were not declared,” he said.

The MP from Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency also visited the DMU protest site today, where he met with the protesting students.