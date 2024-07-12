Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: MPCC Team Meets Protesting Students At DMU, Assures Support

Imphal, 12 July: A team from the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), led by President K. Meghachandra, visited the protest site at Dhanamanjuri University (DMU) today to meet with students on the fourth day of their hunger strike.

The MPCC team’s visit comes after the students’ hunger strike entered its fourth day. The students have been demanding a regular Vice-Chancellor and other administrative staff, as well as timely declaration of examination results.

The situation has been tense, with four students hospitalized and admitted to JNIMS, Imphal on Thursday due to their deteriorating health condition. However, they have since rejoined the protest, determined to push for their demands.

