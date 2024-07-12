Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

MP And NPCC President S Supongmeren Jamir Calls For Congress Party Restructuring In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Kohima, 12 July: Addressing party workers at a thanksgiving program in Congress Bhavan Kohima, Lok Sabha MP, S Supongmeren Jamir emphasized the need for a structural overhaul of the Congress party in the state. He urged party workers to mobilize across all 60 Assembly Constituencies and engage at the grassroots level to prepare for the 2028 general election.

Jamir stressed that united efforts are crucial to overcome opponents and secure victory. He emphasized the importance of revitalizing the party’s presence in the state and districts to achieve this goal.

The NPCC President’s call to action aims to revitalize the party’s machinery and strengthen its foothold in Nagaland ahead of the next election.

