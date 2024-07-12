Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Boosts Rural Economy With Bamboo Haat And Farmers’ Market

NET Web Desk

Kohima, 12 July: In a significant boost to rural development, Advisor, Urban Development & Municipal Affairs, Zhaleo Rio today inaugurated the Bamboo Rural Haat at Piphema, Medziphema sub-division and the Farmers’ Marketing Shed at Tsiepama Village, Chumoukedima district.

The Advisor highlighted the strategic location of the market shed, which lies on the route frequented by travelers and tourists visiting Nagaland. This, he noted, presents a valuable opportunity for local villagers to showcase and sell their organic and traditional products.

The initiatives aim to promote sustainable livelihoods, support local entrepreneurship, and preserve the region’s unique cultural heritage.

