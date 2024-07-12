Sikkim Takes Step To Tackle Glacial Lake Outburst Floods With New Centre

NET Web Desk

Sikkim, July 12: A high-level meeting was convened by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Sikkim, on July 12 to discuss the pressing issue of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

The meeting was attended by Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, Sandeep Tambe, and a team of scientists. The need for a Regional Centre for Glaciology in Sikkim was emphasized, with a focus on studying glaciers, glacial lakes, and associated threats.

The scientific team presented their research on South Lhonak Lake, highlighting its expansion due to climate change and other environmental factors. The proposed centre would utilize cutting-edge technologies and focused funding to develop strategies for disaster prevention.

MP Indra Hang Subba assured the attendees that he would raise the issue at the national level, acknowledging the significance of GLOFs for the Himalayan region and the nation’s water security. The meeting demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing GLOF threats through scientific research, collaboration, and proactive measures to protect the region and its people.