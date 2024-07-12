To Promote Language And Creativity Among Youth, Meghalaya Government Launches Unique OTT Platform

NET Web Desk

Shillong, July 12: Set with an aim to promote language, the state government launched its very own OTT platform Hello Meghalaya, on Thursday at LARITI International Center for Performing Arts and Culture.

Meghalaya becomes the first State to launch an OTT platform that monetizes youth passion. To cater the huge youth population base, Government of Meghalaya introduced Hello Meghalaya OTT platform that intends to engage them in productive activities and enable economic growth.

Hello Meghalaya Platform provides content ranging from Movies, Music Videos, short films and many more.

For film makers the platform provides up to Rs.5 lakhs per film, with additional funding for nationally or internationally acclaimed films. Content creators gets Rs.18,000 every month for maximum uploads, more funds are provided based on number of views they have. Short video makers, short film makers are also benefitted from the platform.

Further, the government is also planning to stream key live events in the app such as football matches of State’s leagues, music festivals, MGMP events and many more. The intend is to make the content and events available to everybody in the State.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma said that in continuation of effort of recognition of language, the State intends to do their bit to preserve and promote the languages. He said, “This is going to be a very important game-changer for the talents and an opportunity like never before to the film makers and musicians of our state.”

He urged State’s people to join the platform and view content to enable payment to the local creative talent pool. He also cited hon’ble Prime Minister’s discussion where hon’ble Prime Minister was excited upon hearing about the platform and requested to consider possibilities of national and global collaboration in the sphere of music, arts and culture.

Meghalaya tourism minister Paul Lyngdoh speaking on MGMP said that 3000 musicians are earning through music. The collaboration with Hard Rock Cafe today will give a platform to Shillong/Meghalaya based artist to perform in Hard Rock Cafes across the country.

He added, “We are over the top with today’s launch, confident that the content creators and awardees will be inspired to take arts seriously. We are trying to bridge the gap between potential and possibilities.”

Meghalaya chief secretary D.P. Wahlang said Meghalaya is brimming with activities and assured that the government is committed to create jobs. He informed that MGMP supports over 3000 musicians in the state. He said that Hello Meghalaya is not just a digital platform but celebration of cultural heritage, stating that it is a groundbreaking initiative and first-of-its-kind in the country.

A video teaser of Hello Meghalaya was also screened at the event followed by the Meghalaya Content Creators Award 2024. The Meghalaya Content Creators Award 2024, which is a government of Meghalaya initiative was presented on the same day. The winners who were presented across 14 categories were Jr Storyteller Lyndon, Green-Tech Foundation, Warimeki Lyngwa, Triyan Babilsi, Grace Marbaniang. Akkim Tito A. Momin, Chiiung, Dr. Kham Chyrmang, Pema Leilani Ward Kyndiah, Rachel Anne Nongkhlaw, Saldorik D. Sangma, Wanjop Sohkhlet, Yoomani Myria, Biria Shillong, Dapalei Stacy Warjri, Ferdinand Rani.