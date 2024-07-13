Arunachal Pradesh Government Reconstitutes Regional Committees To Address Border Dispute With Assam

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 13: In a bid to resolve the long-standing border dispute with Assam, the Arunachal Pradesh government has reconstituted six regional committees.

A notification issued by the Home and Inter-State Border Affairs Department on July 11 formalized the decision. The committees’ Terms of Reference (ToR) will remain consistent with the original notification from June 1, 2022, ensuring continuity and adherence to established guidelines.

The reconstitution affects six districts in Arunachal Pradesh – Papum Pare, Lower Siang, Pakke Kessang, Kamle, Lower Dibang Valley, and Longding – where the border dispute with Assam remains unresolved due to demarcation disagreements.

The committees will conduct thorough examinations and engage in discussions to facilitate mutual agreement and peace, aiming to resolve the tensions that have arisen between residents on both sides of the inter-state boundary.