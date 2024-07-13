Assam CM Meets Union DoNER Minister, Discusses Key Development Initiatives

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia today to discuss vital infrastructure and development projects for the state.

The deliberations centered on bolstering digital infrastructure across the state, including the expansion of 4G/5G coverage and high-speed internet services. Furthermore, the leaders explored opportunities to develop a skilled workforce adept at supporting telecom infrastructure development in the region, thereby fostering a conducive environment for economic growth and technological advancement.

CM Sarma and Scindia stressed the importance of leveraging cutting-edge technologies to swiftly restore communication networks in the aftermath of natural disasters, such as floods.

They underscored the necessity for enhanced collaboration with the North Eastern Council (NEC) and expedited execution of development projects sanctioned by the DoNER, to ensure effective mitigation and response to natural disasters in the region. By prioritizing technological integration and interagency coordination, they also discussed to enhance the resilience and preparedness of Assam’s infrastructure.