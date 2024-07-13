Centre Reviews “Vibrant Villages Programme”, Focuses On Sikkim’s Strategic Role

NET Web Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the implementation of the “Vibrant Villages Programme” at a high-level meeting in New Delhi, emphasizing the need for comprehensive development of India’s border villages, with a special focus on Sikkim’s strategic role.

The programme, launched in February 2023 with an allocation of Rs 4,800 crore, aims to transform 136 border villages through infrastructure development, employment generation, and financial inclusion.

Over 50 villages in Sikkim are set to benefit from new infrastructure projects, including 4G connectivity and all-weather roads, aimed at boosting tourism and economic activity.

Shah stressed the importance of providing employment opportunities and enhancing connectivity to prevent migration from these villages. He also advocated for the use of healthcare facilities by the Army and CAPFs to benefit nearby village residents.

The meeting discussed maximizing the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, in these villages, aligning with the broader goal of sustainable development in remote regions.

The programme has organized over 6,000 events, including service delivery and awareness camps, and has sanctioned over 600 projects nationwide for employment generation.

By December 2024, all villages under this initiative will have 4G network coverage, and financial inclusion efforts are being bolstered through the establishment of India Post-Payment Banks (IPPB).

The meeting also explored developing tourist circuits and related infrastructure in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism to bring vibrancy to these villages.