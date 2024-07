NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 13: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow.

Residents of these states can expect intense thunderstorms and heavy downpours, with winds gusting up to 40 km/h. The alert urges citizens to prepare for potential flash flooding, landslides, and disruptions to daily life.

Stay tuned for updates, and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety.