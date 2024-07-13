Manipur: First Food Grains Consignment Arrives At Khongsang Railway Station

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 13: Khongsang Railway Station in Noney District witnessed the arrival of the first food grains consignment by the NF Railways this morning at 11:00 am.

The event was graced by the Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, who received the consignment in person. The inaugural food grains ferrying train consisted of 15 coaches loaded with rice.

Water Resources Minister Awangbow Newmai and HAC Chairman Dinganglung Gangmei were also present during the reception program. The arrival of this consignment is expected to bolster food security and streamline distribution in the district.