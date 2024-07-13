Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: First Food Grains Consignment Arrives At Khongsang Railway Station

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 13: Khongsang Railway Station in Noney District witnessed the arrival of the first food grains consignment by the NF Railways this morning at 11:00 am.

The event was graced by the Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, who received the consignment in person. The inaugural food grains ferrying train consisted of 15 coaches loaded with rice.

Water Resources Minister Awangbow Newmai and HAC Chairman Dinganglung Gangmei were also present during the reception program. The arrival of this consignment is expected to bolster food security and streamline distribution in the district.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News