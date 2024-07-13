Meghalaya: Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Hails Northeast’s Bamboo Industry As “Green Gold”

NET Web Desk

Shillong, July 13: Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia visited the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) today, expressing enthusiasm for the region’s bamboo industry potential. He praised the craftsmanship of local artisans, stating that their products have the capacity to compete in global markets.

Scindia emphasized the alignment of these initiatives with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Make in India” and Atmanirbhar Bharat, highlighting the bamboo industry’s potential as a game-changer for the region’s economy, dubbing it the “Green Gold of the Northeast.”

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) echoed Scindia’s sentiments, urging investment in the sector. NECBDC’s role in empowering bamboo artisans through training and market linkages was emphasized, promoting the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative for indigenous heritage.

During his visit, Scindia participated in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, planting a tree to promote environmental sustainability, aligning with the national goal of creating a greener India. He also engaged with women farmers, recognizing their role in agriculture and community development, and expressed confidence in the NERACE platform’s ability to connect them with global markets, potentially boosting India’s agricultural exports.