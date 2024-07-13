Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram Chief Minister Meets Godrej Group President To Boost Industrial Development

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met with Rakesh Swami, Group President of Godrej, to discuss ways to enhance industrial development in the state. The meeting focused on upgrading the Oil Palm mill at Bukvannei village and promoting intercropping of turmeric, ginger, and chilly with oil palm plantations.

The discussion also explored establishing a Godrej Samadhan center in Mizoram and setting up processing units for passion fruit, fish feed, fertilizers, poultry farms, and frozen food. Additionally, the possibility of a soap and glycerin processing unit was discussed.

This meeting aims to boost industrial growth and employment opportunities in Mizoram. Godrej officials from various business branches will visit Mizoram in August to further explore these opportunities.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma is on a visit to Mumbai, where he will also meet with other industrialists and politicians, after attending the Ambani wedding. He will return to Mizoram on July 14.

