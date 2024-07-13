Nagaland: Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Wokha Celebrates Cultural Heritage

NET Web Desk

Wokha, July 13: Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Wokha, organized a cultural activity today, themed “Sustaining Traditions- Cultural Preservation,” at its school premises.

Principal Rev Fr TC Joseph encouraged students to explore and learn about their culture and heritage, emphasizing the importance of preserving traditional values.

The event showcased the rich cultural diversity of the region, with students participating in traditional music, dance, and art performances.

By promoting cultural awareness and appreciation, the school aims to inspire students to embrace and preserve their cultural heritage for future generations