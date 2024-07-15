Arunachal Pradesh’s Weightlifting Wonders Shine At Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Zonal League

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, 15 July: Arunachal Pradesh’s Kra Daadi district’s Yukar Amak Gungli and Tagrik Naya have made their state proud by clinching top honors at the Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting Zonal League.

Yukar Amak Gungli bagged a gold medal in the 49kg category, showcasing her dedication and indomitable spirit. Tagrik Naya, from Sartam Village, impressed with a gold and silver medal haul in her respective events.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu celebrated their achievements on social media, praising their hard work and dedication. He highlighted Yukar Amak as a source of pride for Arunachal Pradesh and commended Tagrik Naya for her outstanding performance.

These victories mark a significant milestone for sports development in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in women’s weightlifting. The success of these young athletes demonstrates the growing talent pool in the state and the effectiveness of grassroots sports initiatives like the Khelo India program.

Yukar and Tagrik’s achievements are sure to inspire more young athletes in the region to pursue sports as a career, and their names will be etched in the annals of Arunachal Pradesh’s sporting history!