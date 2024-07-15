Government Allocates ₹10,369 Crore for Railway Infrastructure in Northeast and Assam under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 15, 2024: In a significant move to enhance railway infrastructure in the Northeast and Assam, the interim Budget for 2024-25 has allocated ₹10,369 crore for various projects. This investment aims to improve the connectivity and facilities in the region, with a major focus on redeveloping railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Under the ABSS, 60 stations in the Northeast are set to be transformed with world-class modern amenities. Among these, Dhemaji railway station in Assam is slated for a substantial upgrade at a cost of ₹6.34 crore. The renovation aims to provide state-of-the-art facilities to passengers, improving their travel experience significantly.

“Dhemaji railway station is a crucial hub for the region, serving the town and surrounding areas under the Tinsukia Division of NFR,” said an official from the Railway Ministry. “The redevelopment work is progressing well, and we are excited about the upcoming changes.”

The station’s upgrade includes the construction of 12-meter wide foot overbridges (FOBs) equipped with retail kiosks and other passenger amenities. These FOBs will be connected to lifts, ensuring each platform and station part is accessible. The planned master plan includes features for Divyangjan, separate male and female toilet blocks, and modern drainage and cable route systems.

The station will also implement sustainable practices, such as rainwater harvesting, a sewage treatment plant, electric substations, an EI building, and a solar plant. Enhanced lighting and signage will ensure safety and accessibility for all passengers, and improved parking facilities and a beautified circulating area are also part of the plan.

“We are committed to making Dhemaji station a model of modern railway infrastructure,” the official added. “These upgrades will not only make travel easier but will also spur economic growth and create new employment opportunities in the region.”

The redevelopment of Dhemaji railway station is expected to serve as a catalyst for socio-economic activities in the area, promoting both connectivity and economic development.