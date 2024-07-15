Indo-Bangla Border Forces for 24X7 Coordinated Patrolling To Curb Crimes, Infiltration

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 15: In a significant move to strengthen border security, the Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have agreed to conduct 24X7 coordinated patrolling along the Indo-Bangla border.

The joint effort aims to prevent crimes such as infiltration, exfiltration, smuggling, and hostile activities along the 1,880-km border shared by the four northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura with Bangladesh.

According to sources, the decision was taken at a recent meeting between the BSF-BGB Inspector General-Region Commander level in Shillong. The border forces will maintain close coordination and share intelligence to ensure effective patrolling and prevent illegal activities.

This enhanced cooperation between the two border forces is expected to improve border security and promote peace and stability in the region.