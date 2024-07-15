Manipur Observes 20th Anti-Repression Day, Remembers Historic Protest

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 15: On Monday, Manipur observed the 20th Anti-Repression Day at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal, remembering the historic nude protest at Kangla Fort. The event was organized by the Observation Committee Anti-Repression Day 2024.

Recalling the events of July 15, 2004, committee chairperson Khangenbam Anandi highlighted the annual commemoration of the decisive action taken by the 12 mothers who staged the nude protest in front of Kangla Fort, then the Assam Rifles Headquarters, in protest against the custodial rape and murder of Thangjam Manorama.

The meeting was attended by retired Session and District Judge Aribam Noutuneshwari Devi, Head of Law Department at Manipur University Dr. Yumnam Premananda, and members of various civil society organizations.