Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Holds Meeting With Forest Department, Prioritizes Environmental Conservation

NET Web Desk

Itanagar. July 16: In a significant move to prioritize environmental conservation, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu convened a high-level meeting with top officials from the Forest Department today. The meeting aimed to strategize sustainable management and preservation of the state’s precious forests.

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein, Minister for Environment & Forest Wangki Lowang, Advisor to Forest Minister Wanglin Lowangdong, and senior forest officials attended the meeting. The collective efforts focus on ensuring a greener and more sustainable future for the state and its people.

The meeting highlighted the importance of forest resources in maintaining biodiversity, mitigating climate change, and ensuring a healthy environment for future generations. While specific strategies and initiatives are yet to be disclosed, the united effort towards sustainable forest management is a promising step forward for the state’s environmental conservation.

Taking it to X, CM Khandu wrote, “We discussed strategies for the preservation and sustainable management of our precious forests. Together, we are taking significant steps to ensure a greener and more sustainable future for all Arunachalees.”