Arunachal Pradesh: Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona Chairs First Review Meeting, Emphasizes Teamwork And Accountability

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 16, 2024: The Education Department of Arunachal Pradesh held its first review meeting under the chairmanship of Minister of Education Pasang Dorjee Sona. The meeting aimed to assess the current state of education in the state and set goals for improvement.

Minister Sona emphasized the importance of teamwork, transparency, and trust in achieving educational goals. He stressed that the department will work together to ensure quality and inclusivity in education, with no room for mistrust or complacency.

The meeting discussed various aspects of education, including infrastructure development, school education, and higher education. The department committed to implementing measures to improve the overall educational landscape of the state.

Key decisions included mandatory safety and infrastructure certificates for schools, a structural safety audit, and a prohibition on educational activities in unsafe buildings. The department also discussed the relaunch of RUSA as PM USHA and the Arunachal Pradesh Private Education Institutions (Regulatory Commission) Act to regulate private universities.

The state’s Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of 36.5% was noted as significantly higher than the national average of 28.4%. The department aims to build on this success and improve education outcomes across the state.

Education Advisor Mutchu Mithi praised the minister’s leadership, saying, “Since Hon’ble Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona took office, the hopes and expectations surrounding the Education Department have significantly increased. Timely interventions are crucial for the success of our flagship programs.”

The meeting concluded with a commitment to regular review meetings to drive progress and ensure that the state’s educational framework meets the highest standards of quality and inclusivity.