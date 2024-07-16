IIT Guwahati Implements Innovative Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan Projects To Achieve Educational Excellence In Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 16: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, as part of its strong commitment to elevate the educational landscape of the region has been setting a benchmark for integrating technology and hands-on learning into school curriculums.

As the only IIT in Northeast India, the Institute has undertaken several innovative projects aimed at enhancing education in Meghalaya, focusing on advanced STEM learning and teacher development. These initiatives are designed to foster a hands-on, experiential learning environment, benefiting both students and teachers.

Speaking about IIT Guwahati’s collaborative approach to uplift the education landscape of Meghalaya, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “We are dedicated to using our resources and expertise to enhance the educational experience in Meghalaya, ensuring that both students and teachers have access to the best tools and methodologies. By providing cutting-edge equipment, comprehensive training, and continuous support, we aim to create an environment where learning is interactive, engaging, and effective. We believe that through these initiatives, we can significantly impact the quality of education in Meghalaya and set a precedent for educational excellence in the entire Northeast region.”

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Education’s Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan Projects, IIT Guwahati, in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Meghalaya, has undertaken multiple state-level initiatives to enhance STEM education, foster innovation, and build capacity among students and teachers in Meghalaya. These initiatives include:

Establishing 50 Tinkering Labs in Secondary Schools

IIT Guwahati set up 50 tinkering labs, trained over 70 teachers, and impacted over 2,500 students. High-quality equipment was installed based on a specially curated curriculum. A 5-day residential training program for teachers was conducted. Each school received 30-40 hands-on sessions in coding, robotics, AI, IoT, and soft skills. Year-long activities, monitored by IIT Guwahati mentors, will culminate in a centralized fest showcasing student innovations.

Robotics Kit for 750 Schools Across the State

The Robotics Kit project aimed to supply kits to 750 primary and secondary schools. IIT Guwahati experts selected modular, plug-and-play materials suitable for various age groups and developed content around five themes: gardening, battery-operated cars and robots, machines and automation, sound play, and fun with light. The kits, packed with tutorial materials, were delivered to 750 schools.

Excursion Trip – MEGHQUEST

MEGHQUEST exposed over 4,000 students from more than 2,000 schools to advanced scientific research and technology at IIT Guwahati. A three-day visit was hosted for students in seven batches, providing kits that included a t-shirt, stationery, certificate, and activity calendar. Over 10 events, including technical workshops, soft skills development sessions, and sports activities, were organized. Hands-on activities in labs and workshops, and soft-skills workshops covering communication, stress management, and leadership were conducted.

School Mentoring

The School Mentoring project enhanced pedagogical skills for over 2,000 teachers. A 2-day mentoring program focused on science and mathematics, with faculty and researchers providing guidance on curriculum implementation and teaching methods. Workshops on advanced pedagogical techniques were conducted, and online support through WhatsApp groups was established.

Science Kits

IIT Guwahati designed kits containing over 40 experiments aligned with the school curriculum. Training sessions were conducted for over 2,000 teachers on using the kits, and live demonstrations of experiments were provided, along with instructional materials for conducting experiments.

Science & Maths Club Formation

Dedicated science and mathematics clubs were established in schools to foster experiential learning. IIT Guwahati developed comprehensive guidelines for club formation and conducted a training program for teachers on managing clubs and engaging students. Each school was provided with activity lists and science kits for club activities, and expert webinars with national-level STEM experts were organized for year-long support.

Science & Maths Olympiad

The Science & Maths Olympiad fostered a competitive mindset and evaluated knowledge in 390 schools, engaging over 11,000 students. District and state toppers were awarded, with logistical support ensuring the smooth conduct of the competition.

Quiz Competition

The Quiz Competition aimed to enhance general knowledge and foster a competitive spirit among students. IIT Guwahati faculty created detailed question papers covering science, mathematics, and general trivia, ensuring a balanced assessment of knowledge and problem-solving skills. The event was managed efficiently, with logistics including travel, registration, and venue setup, and rigorous monitoring to uphold fair competition standards. An evaluation process ensured fairness and accuracy in scoring.

Speaking on the unique initiatives and activities undertaken by IIT Guwahati, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Dean PRBR, said, “IIT Guwahati remains steadfast in its commitment to uplifting the entire Northeast region through continuous innovation and educational development. The Institute’s future endeavors are focused on expanding these education initiatives to reach more educational institutes, integrating emerging technologies into the curriculum, and fostering an environment where students and teachers can prosper. By leveraging its expertise and resources, IIT Guwahati aims to create a sustainable and inclusive educational ecosystem that empowers the next generation of learners and educators in Northeast India.”