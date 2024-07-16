Nagaland: NBSE Introduces Free Digital Science eBook For Class 10 Students

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 16 – In a significant move to enhance the learning experience of students, the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the launch of a comprehensive digital science eBook for Class 10 students. This innovative resource is available free of cost, aiming to reduce the financial burden on students and minimize the need for extra tuitions.

The digital eBook offers a vast array of interactive learning materials, including multimedia content, simulations, and animations, to make science more engaging and accessible for students. By providing this digital resource, NBSE seeks to bridge the learning gap and ensure that students have access to quality education materials.

This initiative is a significant step towards embracing digital education in Nagaland, and it is expected to benefit a large number of students across the state. With this move, NBSE demonstrates its commitment to harnessing technology to improve the learning experience and empowering students with quality education.