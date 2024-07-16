Tripura’s Ganda Twisa in Turmoil: Shops Burnt Incuring Loss of Rs 27 Lakhs, Livelihoods Destroyed Amid Ongoing Unrest

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 16, 2024: Less than 24 hours after a four-member delegation of Tripura Pradesh BJP including Minister Tinku Roy returned from Ganda Twisa sub-division, two shops were gutted in a late-night fire. The unrest began after Parameshwar Reang died in Agartala’s GB Hospital on Saturday following a fight at the ‘Ananda Mela’ in Ganda Twisa under Dhalai district.

The fire of unrest quickly spread, engulfing several houses and leaving the community in chaos. “Livestock, shops, and everything were burnt. Our way of livelihood is gone,” cried one affected resident. The devastation even disrupted 11 weddings.

Minister Tinku Roy and his delegation visited Ganda Twisa on Monday to witness the devastation firsthand. “The proletariat is now on the streets,” Roy stated, acknowledging the dire situation. “We came here on the Chief Minister’s instructions to understand the people’s plight and ensure swift compensation.”

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has directed that 25 percent of the compensation be paid within two days. “Officials from the District Magistrate and Revenue Department have started the process,” Roy assured, urging the people to exercise restraint during this calamitous period.

However, the situation remains volatile. On Tuesday morning, residents woke to find two more shops reduced to ashes. Firefighters reported arriving promptly but faced challenges due to insufficient water supply. “The fire caused a loss of around Rs 27 lakh,” a fire department official reported.

Authorities including police and security forces have ramped up patrols and issued warnings against gatherings. Dhalai district’s District Magistrate Saju Vaheed A confirmed the fire was due to a short circuit and urged people not to spread rumors on social media. “The situation is now under control,” he assured in a public statement.

The people of Gandachherra, however, continue to grapple with the aftermath of the destruction, hoping for rapid relief and the restoration of their community.