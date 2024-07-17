Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang Teachers Embark On 10-Day Training Program To Enhance Educational Standards

NET Web Desk

Tawang, 17 July: A 10-day in-service training program for teachers from the Tawang block commenced today at the Government Town Secondary School, Tawang. The program was inaugurated by Sang Khandu, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Addl. DC) of Tawang, alongside Dondup, In-charge Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Tawang, and Tiasha Banerjee, Deputy CEO of Adhyayan Quality Education Foundation, Mumbai.

Addressing the trainee teachers, Addl. DC Sang Khandu emphasized the vital role teachers play in societal development, attributing today’s achievements to their continuous efforts. He stressed the importance of training to stay updated with modern teaching methods and technologies, crucial for enhancing educational standards.

Dondup, In-charge DDSE Tawang, urged teachers to embrace the latest pedagogical approaches and technologies, highlighting their responsibility in nurturing future citizens. Education experts, including Tiasha Banerjee, provided valuable insights aimed at improving the teaching-learning process during the technical sessions.

A similar training program is also being conducted for teachers in Lungla. The program aims to equip teachers with the latest tools and techniques to enhance the quality of education in the region.

The training program is a significant step towards empowering teachers and ultimately benefiting the students in the region.