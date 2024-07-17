Brutal Matricide in Tripura: Son Arrested for Mother’s Murder at Khowai

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 17, 2024: In a shocking and grisly incident late Tuesday night, Haricharan Jhara, a resident of Tripura’s Jhara Basti in Ratanpur under the Khowai police station, has been arrested for the brutal murder of his mother, Parvati Jhara (55). Haricharan is accused of decapitating his mother with a sharp bite.

The horrifying discovery was made by Parvati’s elder son, Krishna Mohan, on Wednesday morning. When his mother did not respond to his calls, Krishna peered through a gap in the door and found his younger brother, Haricharan, sitting inside the house, next to their mother’s body. Terrified by the gruesome scene, Krishna immediately reported the incident to the Khowai police station.

Responding to the emergency, a large police contingent, including Second Officer Subir Malakar and Officer Jugal Tripura, rushed to the scene. The police broke down the door and arrested Haricharan, who was found holding a stick.

A forensic team arrived hours later to process the crime scene, after which Parvati’s body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

“She lived in a room with Haricharan,” Krishna Mohan recounted. “They had a quarrel last night, and late in the night, he committed this heinous act.”