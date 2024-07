NET Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next four days.

Meanwhile, state capital Kohima recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 Degree Celsius and Minimum of 18.2 Degree Celsius in the past 24 hours.

The Rainfall recorded was 4mm with a Relative Humidity of 82 per cent