Konyak Union Lauds Nagaland Government’s Move To Seek Justice In Oting Massacre

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 17: The Konyak Union, (KU) lauded Nagaland government for its decisive action in prosecuting 30 para commandos’ personnel of the 21 Para, Alpha Team, who were involved in the tragic massacre of 14 innocent civilians at Oting village on December 4, 2021.

KU in a press release said the state’s government move to take the matter at the Supreme Court is a significant step towards ensuring justice for the victims of this horrific incident.

The Union expressed optimism that justice will soon be delivered to the victims and that those found guilty, regardless of their uniform, will receive appropriate punishment.