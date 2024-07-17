Manipur : CM Meets With COCOMI And UNC To Address Pressing Issues

NET Web Desk

Representatives of the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and the United Naga Council (UNC) met with the Chief Minister at his secretariat today.

The Chief Minister later shared on X, “Various pressing issues, including the recent tragic incident involving the killing of Merangir Mechek, a resident of Kangchup village, were discussed.

This unfortunate incident has been resolved with the support and cooperation of COCOMI and UNC. “A suspected individual involved in the murder has been apprehended, and we are working to ensure that all others involved in this heinous act will be brought to justice and punished accordingly”, he said.

On Monday, a man from Kangchup Chiru, identified as Merangir Chiru (47), succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted by cadres of the KCP (PWG) at Kangchup Chingkhong. Following this tragic event, Manipur Police initiated extensive combing operations to apprehend those responsible.

The body of Merangir Chiru is currently at the RIMS mortuary in Imphal. His family and villagers have stated they will reclaim the body once the perpetrators are caught.