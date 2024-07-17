Miss Grand Nagaland And Reigning Miss Nagaland, Neiketunuo Sechü All Set To Participate In Miss Grand India 2024

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 17: Miss Grand Nagaland and reigning Miss Nagaland, Neiketunuo Sechü, is all set to participate in Miss Grand India 2024.

The mega glamour event is scheduled to be held from August 11 in Jaipur. This will be the first time the Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland, (BASN) will be sending its beauty queens to represent the state.

Addressing a press conference at Kohima Press Club office today, BASN President Melekhoto Pucho said that BASN has been conducting Miss Nagaland annually for the last 33 years and this year marks a milestone with the acquisition of franchises for Miss Grand India and Miss Universe India.

Miss Grand Nagaland Sechü shared her delight and excitement to be a contestant, noting that it is a prestigious moment for her and the state.