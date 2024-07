NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 17: In a surprise move, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has revoked the order summoning the fifth session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, which was scheduled to convene on August 6, 2024.

According to a press release issued by Assembly Secretary-in-Charge, Khruohituonuo Rio, the Governor’s order revoking the earlier summons was issued today, effectively cancelling the session that was announced on June 3, 2024.