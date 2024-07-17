Tripura Government Allocates Rs 1.54 Crore for 165 Affected Families of Ganda Twisa Incident

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 17, 2024: In response to the recent untoward incident in the Tripura’s Ganda Twisa subdivision of Dhalai District, the state government has allocated substantial financial assistance to the victims. Khagaram Reang, father of the late Parameshwar Reang, has been approved for financial aid amounting to 6 lakh rupees.

Additionally, the state government has earmarked 1.54 crore rupees to support 165 affected families. As an interim measure, the district administration has already disbursed 25,000 rupees to each affected family.

The assessment of damage to houses, shops, and other properties is ongoing, with the remaining financial assistance set to be released upon completion of the evaluation process.

Health camps have been established to provide essential services and regular check-ups for those residing in relief camps. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police visited Ganda Twisa on Wednesday. According to the district administration, shops and markets are operating normally, and the situation is stabilizing rapidly.