BJP Tripura Confident of Sweep in Panchayat Elections on August 8: GS Bipin Debbarma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 18, 2024: Tripura BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma on Thursday announced the successful submission of all nomination papers for the party’s candidates in the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections, set for August 8. Debbarma expressed confidence in the party’s ability to secure victories across all seats, citing strong public trust and support.

“Today was the final day for filing nomination papers for the three-tier panchayat elections in Tripura, scheduled for August 8. Our candidates submitted their papers amidst massive rallies statewide, with participation from prominent leaders including Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya. We are poised for victory as our party and government consistently work for the development of all segments of society, earning widespread support and trust,” Debbarma stated.

Addressing opposition allegations that BJP had obstructed CPIM and Congress candidates, Debbarma dismissed these claims as baseless. “These accusations are unfounded and are attempts by the opposition to tarnish the reputation of both the state and BJP. We uphold democratic principles. Today, our party workers and leaders in Kakraban, under Gomati District, welcomed Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and their candidate with roses. BJP does not support violence. The opposition has also submitted their nomination papers,” he added.