Indian Army Conducts Disaster Preparedness Exercise In Tawang

NET Web Desk

Tawang, July 18: The Tawang brigade of the Indian Army conducted a comprehensive mock exercise focused on disaster preparedness and rescue and relief operations in scenarios resembling flash floods. The exercise, held at Mentsang Rong, a tributary of the Tawang Chhu River, aimed to enhance the readiness of the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and state police to respond to emergencies in the region.

Brigadier VS Rajput, Commander of the Tawang Brigade, supervised the exercise, which involved simulations of rescue and relief operations in scenarios involving mudslides, floods, and landslides. The exercise was conducted in collaboration with the 38th BN SSB, 4th Bn ITBP, State Fire Services, State Police, and the District Disaster Management Authority, Tawang.

During a briefing at the Tawang Army headquarters, Brigadier Rajput emphasized the importance of readiness and coordinated training exercises with civil authorities to ensure effective disaster management. He stressed that meticulous planning and swift execution are crucial to minimizing casualties and property damage.

The exercise concluded with a debriefing session to review performance and identify areas for improvement in readiness and response strategies. The Indian Army’s proactive approach to disaster preparedness aims to ensure the safety and well-being of the local population and enhance the region’s resilience to natural disasters.