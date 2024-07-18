Manipur: Immortal Remains Of Mehangir Chiru Brought Home For Final Rites; Widespread Condemnation Of Killing

NET Web Desk

The mortal remains of Mehangir Chiru were transported from the RIMS mortuary in Imphal to his native village on Thursday for his final rites. Various organizations, including the COCOMI and the UNC, have strongly condemned his killing.

Representatives from the UNC, RNPO (Rongmei Naga People’s Organization), ANSAM, HAOMEE Federation, Naga Women’s Union, Chiru Naga Women Union, and neighboring villages such as Ireng, Makhan, Oktan, Haochong, Jeirong, Pungmun, and Khonsakhun gathered in solidarity. They condemned the barbaric act and offered their condolences to the departed soul.

Manipur Police have reported the arrest of one individual, Khangenbam Sanaton alias Sanatomba Singh (53 years), in connection with the murder of Mehangir Chiru on July 15, 2024. He was presented before the Court of the Hon’ble JMFC Imphal West-I and remanded to eight days in police custody. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects involved in the case.