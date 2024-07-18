Tripura: Agartala Flood Mitigation Project Case Study Wins Top Honors at LBSNAA Training Camp

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 18, 2024: A case study on waterlogging and flood control in Agartala, prepared by Kiran Gitte, State Health Secretary of Tripura won first prize at a prestigious training camp. This event was organized by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, took place from June 18 to July 13 and saw participation from 83 IAS officers across 23 cadre states.

The winning case study based on the Agartala Flood Mitigation Project, drew from Gitya’s extensive experience as Secretary of the Urban Development Department and Chairman of the Agartala Smart City Project during 2019-20.

Reflecting on the project’s impact, Gitte highlighted, “Our initiatives, including the installation of sewage pumps, diesel-powered pumps, and underground pipelines, along with mechanical drain cleaning and construction of new drains, have been crucial in mitigating flood risks.”

Under the Agartala Flood Mitigation Project, a series of measures have been implemented over three years to tackle waterlogging. These measures include the installation of sewage and diesel-powered pumps, underground pipelines, mechanical drain cleaning, and the construction of new drains and Swiss gates. A round-the-clock integrated command system monitors the flood situation, enabling swift response. “As a result of these efforts, the duration of water accumulation during heavy rainfall has been reduced from 2-3 days to less than an hour,” Gitte explained.

The award was presented by Sriram Tarunikanti, Director of LBSNAA, who commended the innovative and effective strategies employed in Agartala’s flood management. “This case study serves as a benchmark for urban flood control and highlights the importance of proactive measures in disaster management,” Tarunikanti stated.

The Acting Director of the Health Department announced the news in a press release, expressing pride in Gitte’s accomplishment and emphasizing the importance of such recognition in inspiring further advancements in urban development and flood control.