Tripura: School Students Block Road Demanding Road Reform

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 18, 2024: In a protest aimed at drawing attention to the deteriorating road conditions, students from Tripura’s Ambassa English Medium Model School staged a blockade on Thursday morning near Ambassa railway station in Dhalai district. The school situated along the Ambasa to Lalchari road has been severely impacted by the road’s neglected state plagued by deep potholes exacerbated during the current rainy season.

“We cannot continue risking our safety on this road every day,” remarked a participant in the protest. “It’s not just about convenience; it’s about our safety.”

Local residents and school authorities have repeatedly urged the concerned authorities to address the issue promptly. However, despite assurances, no action has been taken, leaving commuters vulnerable to accidents and delays.

“We had no choice but to take a stand,” said [Another Student Name], emphasizing the urgency of their demands. “Our daily commute has become a dangerous ordeal.”

Upon learning of the protest, DCM Pankaj Datta promptly visited the site to engage with the students. “I understand your concerns,” DCM Datta assured the gathered students. “Rest assured, we will expedite the repairs on this road.”

The blockade, which lasted approximately two hours, disrupted traffic in both directions until assurances were given by the DCM. Following his pledge, the students dispersed peacefully around 10 o’clock, awaiting concrete action from higher authorities regarding the road’s renovation.