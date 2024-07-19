Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session Commences

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 19: The Budget session of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly kick started today here at the state Legislative Assembly.

The first day of the Budget Session saw the introduction of 3 key bills of the state government for the consideration by the assembly.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination ( measures to prevent Unfair means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024, in order to prevent and curb offenses related to leakage of question papers and other malpractices during the recruitment examinations conducted by various recruiting agencies.

The Arunachal Pradesh Amending Bill, 2024 was introduced by Kento Jini Minister of Law, Legislative and Justice, Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs, Sports and Youth Affairs.

The Balipara/Tirap/Sadiya Frontier Tract Jhum Land Regulations (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was also introduced by Balo Raja, Minister of Urban Development, Town Planning, Urban Local Bodies, Housing, Land Management and Civil Aviation.

Discussion on motion of thanks to Governor’s address, delivered to the assembly on 15th June 2024 was taken up by Mutchu Mithi, Member of Legislative Assembly, Roing, and was seconded by Jikke Tako, MLA Tali(ST) Kra Daadi. Mithi while expressing his gratitude to the Governor for the support to the government, appreciated the state government for the efficient and effective execution and implementation of various developmental activities. He also lauded the government for equitable and equal distribution of resources.

During the discussion on Governor’s address, MLA Pasighat West (East Siang), Ninong Ering suggested that it was high time for a proper water treaty with the neighbouring country China to protect the downstream section and flood plains of the state in particular and other down stream states of the country in general.

Senior MLA, Borduria-Bogapani Wanglin Lowangdong, apprised the government on prevailing problem of unemployment, facts on the lacunae in the education ssystem like shortage of basic infrastructure and human resource in the education sector. While pointing out the topic missed by the Governor, he highlighted the house on the problem of increased prevalence of drug addiction in the state and requested the government to take up suitable measures to control the menace.

Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Bordumsa-Diyun, Nikh Kamin suggested for good infrastructure in education and health sector and emphasized on proper work culture.. He urged the government to make drinking water available in every household.

Thangwang Wangham, National People’s Party MLA from Longding- Pumao constituency suggested for formulation of a digital library in every school of the state.

Other MLAs participating in the discussion of Governor’s address were Dr Mohesh Chai, Jotam Toko Takam, Pani Taram.