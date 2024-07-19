Aaranyak Organizes Workshop On Conservation Education For Manas Landscape

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 19: Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation organization, held a two-day consultation workshop at its Manas Conservation and Outreach Centre (MCOC) to plan conservation education initiatives for the Manas Landscape. The workshop, supported by IUCN-KfW, brought together experts from various fields, including conservation education, natural resource management, habitat conservation, culture, and folklore.

The participants brainstormed on integrating traditional Bodo knowledge with modern scientific approaches to conservation. Dr. M Firoz Ahmed, Head of Aaranyak’s Tiger Research and Conservation Division, emphasized the importance of conservation education in addressing challenges in the region. Chandra Kanta Basumatary, former President of Manas Maozigendri Ecotourism Society, highlighted the need to combine traditional and modern knowledge for better results.

The workshop developed a consensus on a conservation education package that prioritizes local knowledge systems, cultural practices, and traditional ecological knowledge. The package aims to create awareness about Manas National Park’s heritage, ecological services, and traditional practices like homestead agroforestry and natural farming. The initiative will utilize Bodo folk stories, songs, and proverbs to impart knowledge and sensitize communities.

The program emphasized the importance of following an ethical framework in conservation education, ensuring community consent, integrity, fairness, inclusiveness, and responsible behavior. The outcome of the workshop will contribute to the Participatory Natural Resource Management (PNRM) program under Aaranyak’s Tiger Research and Conservation Division.