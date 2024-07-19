Arunachal Pradesh: Locally Manufactured Bio-Fertilizer “Arun Amrit” Showcased At State Legislative Assembly Session

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 19: In a significant step towards promoting sustainable farming practices, the Department of Agriculture showcased “Arun Amrit”, a locally manufactured bio-fertilizer, during the Eighth State Legislative Assembly Session. The product is a part of the “Vocal for Local” initiative and has been manufactured in Ziro, Lower Subansiri District since 2022.

Funded under the RKVY-RAFTAAR scheme of the Government of India, the bio-fertilizer production unit in Ziro has an installed capacity of 500 metric tons annually, meeting the state’s requirements and having the potential to supply neighboring states.

The production of Arun Amrit is a step towards organic farming in the state, aiming to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers that have adverse effects on soil quality. The product has garnered significant interest from dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker Tesam Pongte, and other ministers and MLAs.

Chief Minister Khandu appreciated and congratulated the department for the successful commissioning of the bio-fertilizer, emphasizing the need for continued quality production to benefit farmers. Packets of bio-fertilizer and instructional manuals were distributed to visitors.

The promotional stall of “Arun Amrit” was initiated by Minister for Agriculture & Allied Gabriel D. Wangsu in collaboration with the District Administration, Ziro, and the Department of Agriculture. This initiative promotes sustainable farming practices and supports the local economy.