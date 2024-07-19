Licypriya Kangujam, 12-Year-Old Climate Activist, Builds Home For Manipur Violence Victim

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 19, 2024: Licypriya Kangujam, the globally renowned 12-year-old climate and environmental activist, is set to inaugurate a new home she built for Totomshana Nongshaba of Heirok on July 26. This initiative is part of her mission to construct 100 homes for victims of the ongoing Manipur violence and underprivileged individuals in her birthplace, Manipur.

Licypriya completed the house in just 20 days, fulfilling her promise to build a safe shelter for those in need. The house features modern amenities like tile flooring, a modular kitchen, false ceilings, and a toilet. The construction was made possible with a budget of Rs 3 lakhs, with Rs 17,835 donated online by her well-wishers.

The inauguration ceremony will take place on July 26 at 9 am, graced by Dr. Tirupati Panigrahi, Chairman of Hi-Tech Group, as the chief guest, along with other foreign dignitaries and local personalities. Licypriya has appealed to the people of Manipur to attend the event and show their support.

In a statement to the media, Licypriya said, “I am not just building homes, I am building hope for the people of Manipur.” She emphasized that her initiative aims to bring peace and confidence back to the state, especially for those affected by the recent violence and climate crisis. “It’s not just the government’s responsibility; everyone has a role to play,” she added.

Licypriya’s selfless act has inspired many, and her dedication to the cause is a beacon of hope for a brighter future. The inauguration of Totomshana’s house will be a significant step towards rebuilding lives and restoring hope in Manipur.