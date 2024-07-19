Manipur: DMU Hunger Strike Ends As Student Demands Nearly Fulfilled

NET Web Desk

The hunger strike at Dhanamanjuri University (DMU) has come to a temporary halt as the administration meets nearly all the students’ demands, DMU student Union said at a press conference held today.

The strike ended following the announcement of administrative job results, a resolution passed by the university. The results of regular registrar and other staffs were announced last night.

A significant breakthrough occurred during the protest when an advertisement to appoint a regular Vice Chancellor was announced. In addition, DMU students will be granted provisional admissions at Manipur University for further studies.

Despite these developments, the student union has emphasized the need for a prompt appointment of a regular Vice Chancellor, urging the administration to avoid any further delays in this process.