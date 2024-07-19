Tripura: South District Hospital Advances in Medical Services with Complex Hip Joint Articulation Surgery of Octogenarian Woman

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 19, 2024: South Tripura district hospital at Santirbazar has marked another milestone in medical services, demonstrating the dedication and skill of its healthcare professionals. The hospital’s team known for their relentless commitment to patient care includes esteemed physicians such as Pediatrician Dr. Prasenjit Das, Diabetes Specialist Dr. Shantunu Das, Dr. Ajay Pal, and Dr. Tamal Sarkar. Their unwavering efforts have significantly advanced the hospital’s medical services.

A remarkable breakthrough was achieved in the hospital’s Orthopedic department on Friday. MLA Pramod Reang, who has long advocated for improvements in the bone department to address the rising number of road accidents, witnessed the fruits of his efforts. The hospital successfully conducted a complex hip joint articulation surgery on an 85-year-old woman using a newly acquired state-of-the-art C-arm machine, fracture table, and ancillary equipment. Despite the patient’s diabetes and high blood pressure posing significant risks, the operation was a resounding success.

Dr. Binoy Debnath, Dr. Narenjit Das, Dr. Ajay Pal, and Dr. Shantanu Das, who were pivotal in this surgical achievement, received commendation for their expertise and dedication. Another successful hip surgery was performed on a 70-year-old patient, further highlighting the hospital’s growing capabilities.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. JS Riang expressed his elation over the success of such intricate surgeries, stating, “From now on, hip surgeries of this complexity will be available at the district level. This is a significant advancement for our hospital and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our medical team.” He congratulated all the staff involved in the operation, emphasizing that such accomplishments underscore the hospital’s commitment to providing top-tier medical care to all, without discrimination.