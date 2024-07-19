Tripura: Two Murders in 24 Hours Raise Alarm at Teliamura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 19, 2024: The law and order situation in Tripura’s Teliamura under Khowai district has taken a severe hit, with two brutal murders in just 24 hours. On Thursday night, a truck driver was killed near the main gate of the Teliamura police station. In a shocking turn of events, the very next night, forest worker Kinkar Debnath (40) was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Kinkar Debnath, an employee at the Forest Department office in Champaknagar Gate, received a call from an unknown number around 10:20 PM. He left his home in Shishu Bihar Chowmuhani, telling his family he would return shortly. When he did not come back and was unreachable, his family reported him missing to the Teliamura police station at 2 AM.

Early Friday morning, Debnath’s frozen body was found near the Karilong Petrol Pump on the Assam-Agartala National Highway. The scene was harrowing, with a towel found around his neck. Upon receiving the news, District Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar Yadav and a forensic team arrived for investigation.

Superintendent Yadav commented, “The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem. We are investigating all possible angles, including the involvement of local terrorist forces.”

However, Debnath’s family is convinced it was a premeditated murder. “He was lured out and killed according to a plan,” alleged a family member. “We demand strict punishment for the killers.”

The Teliamura police have faced severe criticism for their inability to prevent these crimes. “The police have failed to maintain law and order,” said a local resident. “People are living in constant fear.”