Tripura Urban Livelihoods Mission Receives SPARK Award; Tripura Second Best State in NE & Hilly Region

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 19, 2024: Tripura Urban Livelihoods Mission (TULM) Society is a registered Society established by the Urban Development Department (UDD), Government of Tripura for implementation of DAY National Urban Livelihoods Mission, PM SVANidhi and PMFME scheme in the State with an aim to social and economic empowerment of the Urban poor and women of the State.

In 2023-24, TULM received the SPARK Award, achieving the title of 2nd best state in the Northeast and Hilly region. This recognition was presented at a ceremony organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on 18.07.2024 where all states and union territories participated.

The event featured the Minister Manohar Lal, who distributed awards to the winning states, celebrating their significant contributions to urban livelihood initiatives. During this program State Minister, MoHUA, Tokhan Sahu was present.

The award was received by Abhishek Singh, Secretary UDD, Govt. of Tripura from the Union Minister of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The State Mission Director, TULM Dr. Brahmneet Kaur, IAS, The State Mission Manager (financial Inclusion) Pratim Deb, also received the awards on behalf of the State with the Secretary.

In this regard, Secretary of UD Department intimated that under the mission in the State total 1276 SHGs formed. Out of these 147 SHGs folded under Area Level Federation(ALF) whereas, 2 (two) City Level Federation (CLF) formed. 1104 SHGs received a one-time revolving fund of ₹10,000/- each amounting to total sum of Rs. 1,10,40,000/-. Again 58 ALFs received a revolving fund of ₹50,000/- each amounting to total of Rs. 29,00,000/-.

In the context of financial assistance and training, Secretary further added that 1881 SHGs received a total of ₹34.36 Crore as bank loans from various banks, with a maximum interest rate of 7% after FY 2018-19. In addition, 436 urban youths received ₹5.90 Crore in bank loans.

Further, 2248 SHG members were trained in various activities such as bamboo craft, healthcare, phenyl and soap making, agarbati making, capacity building on various trades like soft skill, tender process, papad and pickle making, paver block making, bio-flock, candle making, etc.

With respect to Market Integration and Sales, Secretary, Urban Development Department intimated that 1390 SHG products were listed on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. 301 products were sold across various locations in India and internationally, generating ₹23,000 in revenue for the SHGs Products are being sold through City Livelihood Center and the CLC is running as Seller point for e commerce platforms.

To develop the Infrastructure, 12 shelter houses were sanctioned across the stated out of which 10 constructed, 9 of whom are currently functional.