Assam’s Ancient ‘Moidams’ Poised For UNESCO World Heritage Recognition

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) has recommended the inclusion of Assam’s ancient “Moidams”, the burial mounds of the Ahoms in the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List. The nomination will be reviewed at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from July 21-31.

According to Janhwij Sharma of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the “Moidams” meet the necessary parameters for a UNESCO heritage tag. The nomination was submitted for the 2023-24 cycle, and this potential recognition could highlight the historical and cultural significance of these sites on a global stage.

Vishal V Sharma, the chairperson of the World Heritage Committee, emphasized the importance of this potential recognition, noting that it would not only honour the heritage of the Ahom dynasty but also bring international attention to Northeast India’s rich cultural history. The “Moidams” are unique burial mounds which were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty, characterized by their pyramid-like structures. If accepted, it will mark the first cultural property from Northeast India to receive this international recognition, Sharma further added.

The upcoming session in Delhi will feature various cultural events and exhibitions, curated by the Ministry of Tourism and other ministries. Over 2,000 delegates from more than 150 countries are expected to participate.