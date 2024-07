NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 20: The students, teaching staff, and non-teaching staff members of Mayai Lambi College, Imphal West have pledged their support to the Nasha Mukt Bharat (Drug-Free India) campaign.

This initiative aims to create a drug-free environment in the country, emphasizing awareness and education about the dangers of substance abuse.

The pledge taken by the entire college community marks a strong commitment towards eradicating drug addiction and promoting a healthier, safer society.