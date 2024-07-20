Meghalaya Student Secures Admission In IIT-Bombay With 99.07% Score

NET Web Desk

Tura, July 20: Jonathan M Sangma, a resident of Forest Tilla in Tura, West Garo Hills district, has made Meghalaya proud by securing admission in the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay. He achieved this feat by scoring an impressive 99.07% in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2024 (B Planning).

Jonathan will be pursuing Aerospace studies at IIT-Bombay, one of the most coveted courses in the country. His remarkable achievement has been lauded by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who congratulated him on Facebook.

The Chief Minister wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Jonathan M Sangma of Forest Tilla, Tura for securing admission in prestigious IIT-Bombay for pursuing Aerospace. He secured All India Rank 1 in JEE (Main) -2024 (B Planning) by scoring 99.07 percent. May his achievement be an inspiration to other students from Meghalaya. All the very best to him and his proud parents.”

Jonathan’s achievement is a testament to his hard work and dedication, and it is expected to inspire other students from Meghalaya to strive for excellence.