Nagaland Madrigal Singers Win Two Gold Medals At World Choir Games 2024

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 20: In a remarkable achievement, the Nagaland Madrigal Singers have secured two gold medals at the 13th World Choir Games 2024 held in New Zealand, bringing immense pride to India.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated the team on social media, saying, “Congratulations, The Nagaland Madrigal Singers, on winning two Gold Medals for India at the 13th World Choir Games 2024 in New Zealand. You have fulfilled our wish of bringing laurels to the country, and have made us proud. May you continue to excel in all your future endeavors.”

The Nagaland Madrigal Singers’ achievement showcases their exceptional talent and places India on the global stage in the realm of choral music. Founded in September 2023 by Hito Kiho, the group consists of graduates from esteemed music conservatories, bringing a wealth of professional training to their performances.

Their diverse repertoire includes classical choral works, sacred music, Asian and Naga folk songs, international folk songs, contemporary pieces, and popular music, showcasing their versatility and wide-ranging appeal.

Under Kiho’s expert guidance, the Nagaland Madrigal Singers continue to enchant audiences with their harmonious blend of voices and ability to traverse various musical genres with ease.